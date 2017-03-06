Police: Wanted man in Mass. considered armed and dangerous

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police say they are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Garrett Vil, 25, is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Vil is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Police say Vil also goes by the name Garrett Johnson and “Jersey.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Pittsfield Police Department at (413)-448-9700.