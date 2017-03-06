VT AG provides guidance on lawfully enforcing new federal immigration laws

WVNY/WFFF Published:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – Vermont’s Attorney General T.J. Donovan is helping local communities lawfully enforce new federal immigration laws.

A media release says Donovan and Vermont’s immigration task force have released guidelines for the state’s cities and towns to follow.

“The relationship of trust between local law enforcement and the communities they serve is an essential part of safe cities and towns. This document is meant to protect that relationship and provide information to Vermont cities and towns as they review federal immigration policy,” said Donovan.

In the guide, Donovan points to fair and impartial policing and outlines what information can and cannot be shared with other agencies.

You can read the full guidance here.

