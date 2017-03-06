Thousands pay respects at funeral services for local sheriff’s deputy

Related Coverage Services being held Monday for Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in crash

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of law enforcement officials gathered on Monday to say goodbye to their own.

Deputy Kevin Haverly is being remembered as a hard worker and a loving family man.

“It’s extremely tough for me personally and extremely tough for the personnel at the sheriff’s office because he was well liked by everyone,” Greene County Sheriff Greg Seeley said.

Sheriff Seeley says the death of his deputy Haverly is hard to everyone who knew him.

“Kevin was a truly amazing young man. It’s so sad that we lost him at the age of 26.”

Seeley says the outpouring of support for the sheriff’s department and Haverly’s family has been incredible.

“We’ve been in contact with them every day. Pretty much we don’t leave their side until we all get through this.”

Local law enforcement, along with members from Rochester, Yorktown, and even Burlington, Vermont came to show support.

Even those who didn’t know Haverly came to pay their respects.

“It’s always nice to see a community come together when something like this happens because he’s here to serve us. It’s the least we can do to honor him.”

Jim Margasso says Haverly used to help his son patrol local campgrounds.

“Kevin would come and sit with him sometimes for overnights and stuff.”

He says he hopes Haverly’s family sees how many people care about him.

“It’s sad but they’ve got plenty of support and they’ll get there somehow.”

Sheriff Seeley says that was always Haverly’s top priority.

“He always said I’m going to raise my own children.”

That’s why he always worked the night shifts, to spend more time with them and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

“He never had a mean bone in his body. And no matter if you had six quarts of wood you had to cut at your house Kevin said he’d be there.”

Sheriff Seeley says Haverly should serve as an inspiration to anyone who hears his story.

“It’s a sad day for Greene County, a sad day for law enforcement, a sad day for everybody who knew Kevin.”

Family and friends are having a private visitation tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night with a Memorial Service at 7.