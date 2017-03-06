Siena fans rush to TU Center for MAAC Championship game

Related Coverage Siena campus buzzing with excitement ahead of championship basketball game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large crowd came out for Siena’s first appearance in the MAAC Championship in seven years.

Siena College took on Iona at the Times Union Center Monday. Fans from across the region made their way to the arena for the big game.

From young fans to life-long supporters.

“I’ve been a Siena fan since, like, ’98,” Terry Lundgren said. “My uncle’s been taking me to the games.”

Others reaped the benefits of having a nationally televised game playing next door.

“Tonight, we would be closing at nine, but now we’ll probably be open ‘til midnight,” Isiah Anderson, of Pizzeria Sapienza, said. “That’s a little extra money in my pocket.”

Iona beat Siena 87-86 in overtime. A win would have sent Siena to the NCAA Tournament.