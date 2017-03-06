Siena campus buzzing with excitement ahead of championship basketball game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena’s campus is buzzing with excitement ahead of Monday night’s big game.

Students and alumni already decked out with signs, banners, and t-shirts.

The game is a gold rush, so it’s been a revolving door at the bookstore with people buying their Siena gear.

The first time in seven years, the Saints are going to the MAAC Championship.

“I am so pumped. This is so exciting for Siena,” Amy Smith, a junior, said.

It’s been a seven-year itch for the Saints, but Sunday night the team stunned regular season champions, in one of the most remarkable second halves of basketball, in program history.

“I think that’s the loudest I ever heard the crowd at the TU. With Nico Clareth coming off a sprained ankle and scoring that many points, it was just incredible to see that comeback,” Andrew Murphy, a senior said.

Hundreds of students hoping to see that same return with 1,500 tickets nearly selling out by noon on Monday.

“A lot more excitement from the students than I’m used to seeing. It’s good to see and I’m glad they want to be a part of it,” Jeff Kowalek, a Siena Alum, said.

Smith, a member of Siena’s dance team, says they’ve got a special routine planned for the big game.

“Our biggest games are usually against UAlbany so to see this is going to be amazing. I can’t wait for it,” Smith said.

You bet it’s a revolving door at Siena’s book store where people are buying new gear for the game.

Don’t be surprised to see other fans sporting something, a little older. Hoping a superstition will go a long way.

“I’m going to put on my green suit. I’m going to put on my sunglasses so nobody knows who I am and I’m going to go crazy in the stands,” Austin Demey, a senior, said.

“I haven’t showered or changed my outfit since Saturday so that’s been working for them and hopefully they bring home the tournament trophy,” Murphy said.

The game starts at 9 p.m.