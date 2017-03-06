RPI fires men’s hockey coach

Web Staff Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced it fired men’s hockey coach Seth Appert on Monday.

Athletic Director Dr. Lee McElroy says after conducting an annual evaluation of performance, they determined a change in leadership is necessary.

“We appreciate Coach Appert’s contributions and wish him the best in his career.”

Rensselaer has engaged Parker Executive Search to lead a national search for the next head men’s ice hockey coach.

Appert took over the men’s hockey program prior to the 2006-07 season and has produced a 152-221-48 record.

