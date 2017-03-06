Report: White Supremacists recruiting on college campuses

Web Staff Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A new report by the Anti-Defamation League found that white supremacists are spreading their messages and recruiting on college campuses.

According to the ADL, it has cataloged 104 incidents of white supremacists posting fliers on college campuses since the school year began in September 2016. Since January 2017, ADL says there have been 63 total incidents.

So far, 60 campuses in 25 states have been targeted.

“White supremacists have consciously made the decision to focus their recruitment efforts on students and have in some cases openly boasted of efforts to establish a physical presence on campus,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO. “While there have been recruitment efforts in the past, never have we seen anti-Semites and white supremacists so focused on outreach to students on campus.”

The ADL says until recently, white supremacist activity has been relatively infrequent on college campuses.

Read more about the findings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s