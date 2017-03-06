Report: White Supremacists recruiting on college campuses

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A new report by the Anti-Defamation League found that white supremacists are spreading their messages and recruiting on college campuses.

According to the ADL, it has cataloged 104 incidents of white supremacists posting fliers on college campuses since the school year began in September 2016. Since January 2017, ADL says there have been 63 total incidents.

So far, 60 campuses in 25 states have been targeted.

“White supremacists have consciously made the decision to focus their recruitment efforts on students and have in some cases openly boasted of efforts to establish a physical presence on campus,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO. “While there have been recruitment efforts in the past, never have we seen anti-Semites and white supremacists so focused on outreach to students on campus.”

The ADL says until recently, white supremacist activity has been relatively infrequent on college campuses.

