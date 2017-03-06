Public Service Commission urging residents, businesses to prepare for new 838 area code

Related Coverage New York State approves adding a new area code in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Public Service Commission is urging residents and businesses to prepare for the new 838 area code.

In September 2016, the New York Public Service Commission approved a new area code to be added to the current 518 area code region that serves all or part of the 17 counties in eastern upstate New York including: Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saint Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington.

Beginning on March 18, 2017, New Yorkers in the 518 area code coverage area are urged to begin dialing the 10-digit phone numbers (area code + seven-digit local telephone number). The Public Service Commission says you will still be able to dial a phone number without the area code during this time period. All calls to other area codes must include the 1+ 10-digit phone number.

On August 19, 2017, callers will be required to dial the 10-digit phone number.

The Public Service Commission says beginning September 19, 2017, customers in the 518 area code region requesting new service, an additional line, or a move to the location of their service, may be assigned a new number in the 838 area code.

Customers with current telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change under the introduction of the new area code.