Kaiden Rice, 4-year-old recovering from abuse, home from rehab

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four-year-old Kaiden Rice might have been a little nervous to leave the local rehabilitation center that has cared for her since the day she came off life support last year on Monday.

Police say she was violently thrown against the floor by her stepmother, causing severe brain trauma and injuries but her grandmother is thankful to be bringing her home.

“The nurses and the staff were actually a little bit sad to see her go and it was kind of emotional,” Tammie Waite, grandmother of Kaiden, said.

So surely a pizza party was in order for her little fighter.

“We got in the car and she said pizza, pizza, pizza so we took her out for pizza and we’re actually headed home as we speak.”

It wasn’t just that celebration her grandmother was happy about, just saying the word pizza is another milestone for Kaiden.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s probably one of the best days of my life.”

Just as doctors were amazed when Kaiden survived, now her family is amazed and grateful at how well she is recovering after having a skull cap replacement surgery just last month.

“Her balance has gotten better. Her attention has gotten a little better. Some of her speech has gotten better.”

The love continues to heal Kaiden says her grandmother, and her spirit may be healing others too.

“I want to thank everyone for the phone calls. The prayers. The support. The love. The kind acts people have done.”