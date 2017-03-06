Iran successfully test-fires short range missiles

KASHAN, Iran (FOX NEWS) – With all eyes on North Korea’s missile launches Sunday night, Iran also test-fired ballistic missiles over the weekend into the Gulf of Oman, with one missile destroying a floating barge approximately 155 miles away, two US officials with knowledge of the launch tell Fox News.

It was the first time in two years since Iran tested the Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile, according to one official. It is not immediately clear if this is the first successful test at sea, which raises concerns for the U.S. Navy which operate warships in the area.

According to one official, Iran launched the two short-range ballistic missiles from an Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bases in Bandar-e-Jask located in southeastern Iran. The first missile was fired on Saturday, but missed its target landing “in the vicinity,” said one official said describing the launch. A day later, Iran made another attempt and was successful. One official said the Iranian missile struck a floating barge approximately 155 miles from the launch site in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.

The Iranian Fateh-110 Mod 3 has a new “active seeker,” helping the missile locate ships at sea, according to one official.

“It’s a concern based on the range and that one of the missiles worked,” said one official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose the launch.

Two years ago, Iranian cruise missiles destroyed a large barge designed to look like an American aircraft carrier. Iranian state-television broadcast the images publically at the time.

The new Iranian short-range ballistic missile launches comes a week after Iran successfully test-fired Russian surface-to-air missiles last week, part of the S-300 air defense system, Russia sent to Iran recently.

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Iran has conducted as many as 14 ballistic missile launches since the landmark nuclear agreement in July 2015.

A senior US military official tells Fox News Iran has made great advances in its ballistic missile program over the past decade.

Late last month, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford said Iran’s behavior had not changed since the White House put the Islamic republic “on notice” following Iran’s successful intermediate-range ballistic missile test-launch in late January.