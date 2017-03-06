Hundreds to pay respects at funeral services for local sheriff’s deputy

Related Coverage Services being held Monday for Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in crash

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Services are planned Monday for Kevin Haverly, a local sheriff’s deputy killed last week when his car hit a utility pole in Ashland.

The outpouring of support for 26-year-old Haverly and his family has been tremendous. On Monday hundreds of people will come to pay their final respects at the Saint John Baptist Church in Greenville.

Deputy Haverly is being remembered as a loving father, fiancé, and friend, and an avid hunter and a man dedicated to his community.

State Police say Haverly was driving along Route 23 in the Town of Ashland early Tuesday morning last week, towards the end of his overnight shift, when he lost control of his cruiser, clipped a sign, slid into the mud, and struck a utility pole.

Investigators say they’re still not sure what caused Haverly to go off the road.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are invited to pay their respects between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. A separate, more private, visitation for friends and family will be held later Monday evening.

A go-fund-me fundraiser for Haverly’s wife and three young children has already doubled its five-figure goal.