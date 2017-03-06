DEC: Skull found by hiker in Coxsackie belongs to boy between 10 and 13 years old

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York DEC says a skull found in the Vosburgh Swamp Wildlife Management area off Four Mile Point Road belongs to a male between the ages of 10 to 13.

More definitive testing is needed to provide a more accurate estimate of the person’s age.

The DEC says an anthropologist looked at the photo of the skull and made that assessment.

On February 26 at around 6:30 p.m., police were alerted by a hiker of a skull partially buried in a wooded area.

On Monday, February 27, 12 State Troopers, two State Police K-9 units, four Greene County Sheriff Deputies, five DEC Environmental Conservation Officers, and two Forest Rangers grid searched the area around the location of the skull to look for additional bones and/or evidence related to the skull.

Following the search, the DEC says an assortment of items was tested, including pieces of clothing that accumulated in the tidal area around the skull.