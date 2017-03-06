Dad says kids burned after drinking apple juice at restaurant

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WCMH) — A dad says his two kids were hospitalized after drinking apple juice at a Pennsylvania restaurant.

Richard Zaragoza Jr. tells WPMT the family decided to go out to eat at the Star Buffet to celebrate his son’s 10th birthday.

Both his son and daughter ordered apple juice like they always did, but Zarazoga says there was something seriously wrong with the drink this time.

“As soon as they took a sip of it, they were throwing up. And there was blood you know and all that stuff,” Zaragoza says.

Both children were taken to the hospital where their parents say they suffered from burns to their throats. Both are expected to be OK, according to Zaragoza.

The restaurant owner tells WPMT they bought the apple juice from a local super market. Zaragoza says he’s still waiting for an investigation from the health department.