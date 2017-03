TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say crews are responding to a water main break on Madison Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street in Troy.

The intersection there is flooded after a break around 5:15 a.m. Drivers should seek alternate routes. Crews say the repair process could take all day.

HAPPENING NOW: Watermain break at 2nd St. & Madison St. in Troy. Crews just getting started with repair process which could take all day. pic.twitter.com/B6Ryzweh59 — Jimmy Marlow V (@JimmyMarlowV) March 6, 2017

