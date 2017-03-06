Bennington holds rally in support of refugees, undocumented immigrants

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – People in Bennington gathered to rally and welcome undocumented immigrants and refugees on Monday.

Those at the rally said it was in response to both of President Donald Trump’s travel bans from predominately Muslim countries.

“This is what democracy is,” supporter Vickie Lampron said. “Is speaking your mind and being able to teach other people that it’s okay to just love.”

Those in attendance also said they will make Bennington a sanctuary for immigrants and refugees regardless of town, state or federal law.