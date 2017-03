BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A homeowner in Bennington spotted a bear outside her Vail Road home Sunday night.

Alicia Monaghan says at around 9:15 p.m. her two dogs were barking from inside the sliding doors at the big bear.

Bear spotted in Bennington View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Alicia Monaghan Credit: Alicia Monaghan Credit: Alicia Monaghan Credit: Alicia Monaghan

Monoghan says he never got the meal after several attempts and the bird feeders have been put away for the season Monday morning.