Baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard

(NEWS10) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a baby rattle they say can break and become a choking hazard.

The ball-shaped Kids II Oball Rattle has been recalled because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break. The small beads inside the disc pose a choking hazard to young children. About 680,000 rattles in the U.S. and 17,000 in Canada are affected by the recall.

The company has received 42 reports of the disc breaking and releasing the small beads, including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of children gagging on the beads.

The recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Consumers should immediately take the rattles away from young children and return them for a refund.

For more information on the recall visit: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Kids-II-Recalls-Oball-Rattles#