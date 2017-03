(WCMH) — United States soccer players must “stand respectfully” during the playing of pre-game national anthems under a new U.S. Soccer policy.

The change comes after Megan Rapinoe dropped to one knee during a women’s team friendly against Thailand in September. U.S. Soccer said at the time it disagreed with her decision.

At the time, Rapinoe said she was kneeling in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

New Policy added to @ussoccer bylaws: Players "shall stand respectfully during playing of national anthem @ which federation is represented" pic.twitter.com/fkVtCI1iHC — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 4, 2017