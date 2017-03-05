Siena men’s lacrosse comeback falls short to St. Johns; Red Storm win 13-12

By Published:
siena

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Men’s Lacrosse’s comeback fell just short as the Red Storm took the victory 13-12 on a goal with just 27 seconds remaining. Chris Robertson recorded his fourth straight hat-trick with three goals.

Joe Madsen notched a hat-trick for St. John’s (1-4), while also dishing out one assist. Both Mike Madsen and Declan Swartwood added two goals a piece. Goalie Daniel Costa recorded 15 saves in the victory.

Mike Reilly led all scorers with seven points coming off of four goals and three assists for Siena (0-5). Six other Siena players scored during the contest.

Siena came right off the faceoff and Reilly picked up his first goal of the game with an assist by Joe Arcarese. The Red Storm came off strong after that first Siena goal and led 7-1 after the first quarter.

After one more goal in the second quarter, the Saints began their comeback and trailed just 8-5 at the half. Both Siena and St. John’s recorded three goals a piece as the Red Storm held onto a 11-8 lead heading into the final stanza.

Siena turned the jets on in the fourth quarter and tied up the contest 12-12 with just 39 seconds left off a goal from Brian Prunty from Keenan Cook. However, the Red Storm would then win the faceoff and run down field to take the 13-12 lead and victory.

The Saints outshot the Red Storm 43-30 including an impressive 11-4 shots in the fourth quarter.

Siena remains in the Capital District as they are set to host Binghamton on Tuesday, Mar. 7. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m.

