Services being held Monday for Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in crash

By Published:
kevin-haverly

GREENVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Services will be held Monday for a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a crash while on patrol.

Calling hours for 26-year-old Deputy Kevin Haverly begin tomorrow at Saint John the Baptist Church in Greenville.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are invited for visitation between 11 and 2pm.

A separate private visitation for family and friends is between 6 and 8pm. Local police will line State Route 81 in Greenville for a procession starting at 10:30am.

A memorial service for friends and family is at 7pm.

Deputy Haverly leaves behind a fiancé and three children. If you’d like to help his family, the Greene County Sheriff says you can donate at any branch of the National Bank of Coxsackie.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s