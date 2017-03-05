Police in Berkshire County are looking for a missing woman out of Clarksburg Massachusetts

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA (NEWS10) – Police are asking for your help in locating a missing North Country woman.

Investigators say 39-year-old Joanne Ringer was last seen in Clarksburg on Thursday, March 2. It is believed Ringer left Clarksburg in her dark green 2001 VW Jetta sedan possibly traveling to Easthampton, Massachusetts.

The vehicle has Connecticut license plates 5AAEX2. Ringer is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair with purple streaks.

Ringer has tattoos in different places including the full length of her right arm, specifically a female image spanning from elbow to wrist. She also has assorted piercings over her face and torso.

If you have seen or spoken to Joanne Ringer or know of her whereabouts you are asked to call the Massachusetts State Police, Cheshire barracks at (413) 743-4700 or the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at (413) 499-1112.