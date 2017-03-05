One Direction singer arrested after altercation with photographer

LOS ANGELES, CA (WCMH) — A member of boy-band sensation One Direction is in trouble with the law after a fight with a photographer.

According to reports, 25-year-old Louis Tomlinson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night. Paparazzi surrounded Tomlinson and his girlfriend in the baggage area. Tomlinson then allegedly pushed a photographer. The photographer claims he fell as a result of the push and sustained injuries.

Tomlinson was charged with misdemeanor battery and released from police custody. Tomlinson’s attorney maintains that the photographer provoked Tomlinson, causing the dispute.

