ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed multiple agencies are responding to a small plane crash that occurred off Route 47 in Argyle, N.Y. just before 11:00 Sunday morning.

Officials say two people were onboard the plane at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Officials can not provide any information about the cause of the crash at this time.

News10 ABC has a crew on the way and will continue to bring you the latest information.