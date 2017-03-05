Halfmoon woman charged with Assault of multiple people, including 14-year-old child

HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) – On Sunday, March 5, State Police in Clifton Park arrested 53-year-old Kimberly Labombard of Halfmoon for Assault 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a child.

On Saturday, March 4, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Halfmoon. After the investigation, Labombard was found to have assaulted multiple persons at her residence including a 14-year-old child.

Labombard was arrested for two counts of Assault 3rd Degree (A-Misdemeanor) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a child (A-Misdemeanor).

Labombard was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon court for both charges and was released on her own recognizance with a future return date set for the court.