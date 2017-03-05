enCourage Kids Foundation holds fundraiser to help Capital Region kids in need

Published:
encourage-kids

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – The enCourage Kids Foundation held a fundraiser Sunday to help kids in the Capital Region.

The WellNet Studios-Fitness and Wellness on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham hosted a donation based community event to help raise the necessary funds to support these children in need.

The enCourage Kids Foundation encourages all kids facing health challenges to be carefree kids by creating environments and experiences that help them through each step of their medical journey.

From those receiving chemo treatments in a clinic to those who live with a chronic illness that may not be visible, what they all have in common is that they deserve the same opportunities to laugh, play, and have fun.

The event went from 9am-2pm. The cost was $10-$20.

 

