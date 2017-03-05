Brawny Woman replaces iconic Brawny Man

KCRM Published:
brawny-woman

ATLANTA, GA (KXRM) — March is Women’s History Month.

Paper towel company Brawny is commemorating the month by replacing its iconic Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, which was originally started by Georgia-Pacific, Brawny’s parent company.

brawnyThis is the initiative’s second year celebrating women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in 8-roll packages all throughout March in Walmart stores nationwide.

Sales of the product will help fund a $75,000 donation to Girls Inc.’s SMART program, which encourages girls interested in STEM fields.

>> Click here to find Brawny Woman near you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s