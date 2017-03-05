9/15 UAlbany men’s lacrosse wins third straight, beats Cornell easily 17-6

UAlbany Sports Information 03-05-2017

ALBANY, N.Y. – The #9/15 UAlbany men’s lacrosse team dominated Cornell 17-6, including starting the game up 11-1, in Ithaca on Sunday afternoon to pick up its third consecutive victory.

UAlbany (3-1) held Cornell (0-3) to one first half goal, starting the game on an 11-1 run early into the second half. UAlbany outscored Cornell in every quarter of the game, outshooting the Big Red 46-25 and winning 65.4% of faceoffs.

“I felt like we were prepared physically, and more importantly, mentally,” said UAlbany head coach Scott Marr. “We were sharp early and maintained a high level for the full sixty minutes, great team win.”

The Great Danes earn their third straight win, including two of them on the road. UAlbany has won all three contests by at least nine goals and given up single digit goals each time.

Six different UAlbany players earned multiple points in the contest. Connor Fields had another career day with five goals, three assists and four ground balls while Jakob Patterson netted a career-high four goals and grabbed four ground balls. Kyle McClancy concluded with three goals, an assist and two ground balls with TD Ierlanwinning 15-of-21 faceoffs (71.4%) with 12 ground balls, a goal and an assist.

On defense, JD Colarusso earned the win with eight saves in 54:45, with Nate Siekierski finishing it on two saves. Stone Sims caused a pair of turnovers on defense with two ground balls.

For Cornell, Colton Rupp, Connor Fletcher and Clarke Petterson each had two goals. Christian Knight got the loss in goal with 10 saves.

UAlbany struck first just after a man-up situation and McClancy scored on a run to the cage. The defense kept pressuring Cornell’s attack unit, forcing turnover after turnover while Ierlan kept winning faceoffs. UAlbany added more goals on a transition attack from Troy Reh to Justin Reh, then Fields added one on his own. After another Ierlan win, Bennett Drake got the pass from Josh Egan to add another goal between the goalie’s feet. UAlbany took a 4-0 lead into the 2nd quarter.

Patterson led the offense into the second quarter, picking up a saved Fields and shot and dunking it in then taking a pass from John Glancy and throwing a shovel shot into the net. Cornell got its first goal on a second chance shot, but UAlbany quickly responded as Ierlan won a faceoff and took it all the way for a goal, then won another faceoff, leading to Drake drawing two defenders to pass off to an open Patterson for the shot and score for an 8-1 lead with 8:20 left in the 2nd.

The UAlbany defense continued to hold off Cornell, as Colarusso and Co. stopped two possessions where the Great Danes were man-down. Another chance in the closing minute as ended after AJ Kluck caused a turnover behind the cage while Cornell was on offense. In the final seconds, Eli Lasda found Sean Eccles for the shot and score to put UAlbany up 9-1 at the break.

Out of the locker room, twice UAlbany picked up goals coming from the faceoff unit, once by Fields from Troy Reh, then another by Fields directly from Ierlan. Cornell got the next three goals in the following three minutes, with Fletcher assisting the first and scoring the second. Cornell nearly got a fourth, with Colarusso making the save. After the clear, Osika found McClancy for the shot and score, making it 12-4 UAlbany midway through the 3rd.

After a back-and-forth possession, Fields dropped the ball off to a charging Drake for the long-range attempt and score with 6:15 left in the 3rd. UAlbany’s defense held Cornell off the rest of the quarter with a turnover after a clear and backing up a high Big Red shot. In the closing second of the 3rd, Fields found Patterson for his fourth goal, making it 14-4 UAlbany after three.

UAlbany continued the attack into the fourth as McClancy streaked by two defenders for a laser shot goal, then the ride forced a turnover, leading to McClancy finding Fields next to the cage for a goal, completing another 5-0 run. Cornell added a goal with 9:52 left, which UAlbany got back four minutes later as Fields intercepted the keeper’s pass on the ride and threw the ball back into the net from 20 yards out. Cornell got one more goal, but UAlbany’s lead proved triumphant as the Great Danes took the 17-6 victory.

UAlbany will now prepare for a showdown with Maryland, on Sunday ranked #2 in the USILA Coaches Poll and tied for #1 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll, at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, March 11th at 3 p.m.