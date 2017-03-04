Siena women’s basketball knocked out of MAAC Tournament by Iona

ALBANY, NY – For the second time in three years, Iona knocked Siena Women’s Basketball out of the MAAC Tournament with a 67-47 victory. The Saints swept the Gaels during the regular season.

Marina Lizarazu put up a game-high 23 points for Iona (18-12). Alexis Lewis recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards. Karynda Dupree also added 14 points for the Gaels.

Kollyns Scarbrough scored a team-high 16 points while grabbing seven rebounds for the Saints (14-16). Jackie Benitez added 13 after going seven-for-eight (.875) from the charity stripe.

Benitez, recently named MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, opened up scoring for the Saints after swiping the ball from Treyanna Clay. Siena continued with their scoring and led 5-0 early in the first quarter. Iona jumped right back in to tie it up at five. Both teams exchanged points back and forth before the Gaels led 16-13 after the first stanza.

After scoring nine points in both the second and third quarter, the Saints trailed Iona 49-31 heading into the final stanza. The Gaels led by as much as 25 three separate times in the quarter. Over the span of two minutes and 18 seconds, the Saints went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit 64-47. Iona would take the win and advance to the Semifinals with a 67-47 win over Siena.

Meghan Donohue who started and played in her final game in the Green and Gold with nine points and seven assists is just the second player in Siena history to start and play in every game of her four-year career. Donohue is just one of seven players in the country who has accomplished that feat. She joins, Ellen Nystrom (Colorado State), Lindsey Allen (Notre Dame), Isabella Slim (Syracuse), Kelsey Plum (Washington), Ashley Deary (Northwestern) and Mikaela Shaw (Omaha).