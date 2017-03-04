School advocates to march across New York for funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s public education advocates are marching together in communities throughout the state to gain the attention of federal and state authorities.

Marches are scheduled Saturday in Schenectady, Kingston, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, and Wyandanch.

Parents, students and teachers are calling for funding increases and investments in minority, English Language Learner and LGBT students.

Advocacy group Alliance for Quality Education says proposals from Republican President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and funding proposals in Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget, threaten public schools’ ability to provide quality learning environments.

Marchers are also calling for free college tuition, designating schools as sanctuaries that will not aid federal officials in detaining or deporting students, and measures to keep young people out of the prison system.