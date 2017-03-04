Schenectady County issues boil water advisory for Rotterdam Junction

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Rotterdam Junction as a precautionary measure after a fire hydrant in the area was damaged Saturday morning.

As a result of the damaged hydrant, some in the area are currently without water.

Officials say all residents in Rotterdam Junction should boil all water for drinking or culinary use until further notice, even once water service is restored.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The damage to the hydrant is currently being repaired.

 

