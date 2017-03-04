Saratoga Springs Police investigating armed robbery at Adirondack Trust Company Bank

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department is currently investigating an armed bank robbery that happened around 12:45pm Saturday at the Adirondack Trust Company bank located at the intersection of Route 50/Ballston Ave and Northline Road in the City of Saratoga Springs.

A white male dressed in all black and using a dark-colored bandana to cover most of his face entered the bank and immediately approached the bank tellers with a knife demanding money.

The suspect made his way over the bank counter and proceeded to take cash from two money drawers. The suspect fled the bank and headed northeast down Northline Road on foot and then proceeded north on Old Ballston Ave.

The suspect was last seen running into the woods between Old Ballston Ave and Old Post Road.

Saratoga Springs Police Department, as well as Saratoga County Sheriff’s, NYSP and NYSP Aviation units continue to search the area. It is not yet determined how much money was taken and the investigation is still very active.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything surrounding this robbery or has any information associated with it is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 584-1800.

