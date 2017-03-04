Rotterdam Police searching for suspect in gas station armed robbery

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is searching for the man they say robbed a Speedway gas station with a knife early Saturday morning.

Police say a man in a black ski mask entered the Speedway gas station on Curry Road just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, flashed a knife, ordered the cashier to the floor, and proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, approximately 5’8″, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards Curry Road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Rotterdam Police Detective Devision at 518-355-7397.