Local law enforcement, emergency crews complete 60 mile relay run for Albany Detective battling cancer

(NEWS10) – The local law enforcement community ran 60 miles Saturday to help a brother in blue. A relay was completed for an Albany Police Detective who is battling cancer.

That relay stretched from Lake George to the Albany PD South Station. They’re running for Detective Kevin Meehan who was diagnosed with late stage cancer back in December.

19 teams of local police, state police, emergency services and Albany Med employees participated.

They each ran five-mile legs, passing off Detective Meehan’s tactical vest along the way.

In total 200 runners came out to show Detective Meehan is not going through this battle alone.