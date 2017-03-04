Hannaford holds 12th annual Kidz Expo at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Hannaford held its 12th annual Kidz Expo on Saturday for children around the Capital Region.

The event offered vendors a chance to showcase summer camps, birthday activities, and other kid-geared products to local families.

The best part? Admission was free. Almost 10,000 people came out to check it out.

Sponsors of the event say this is a great opportunity to bring families together and spend with their kids.

“The opportunity to spend quality time with your kids is far and few between. So to have an event that’s local, that’s free and it’s exciting, and there’s so much to do to keep everybody busy,” said Hannaford’s Communication Specialist Brian Fabre.

Hannaford Supermarkets also sponsored a partnership with the MAAC event at the Times Union Center.

Fans who brought three non-perishable food items received a voucher for two free tickets to the women’s championship game on Monday.