Albany’s Irish American Heritage Museum hosts 5th annual Irish soda Bread competition

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – You know St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner when Irish Soda Bread starts coming out of the oven.

And Saturday, Albany’s Irish American Heritage Museum hosted their 5th annual Soda Bread competition.

Bakers compete in multiple soda bread categories including the People’s Choice Award based on tastings by participants and visitors.

The competition is the only one of its kind in the northeast attracting visitors and bakers from all over.

“We get people from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Hampshire every year usually it’s a different crowd every year we have some repeat people but there’s always a lot of new ones,” said Ryan Mahoney.

First prize wins $300. News10ABC will let you know who won as soon as is we get the information.