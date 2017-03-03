Union College announces $100M complex expansion

Web Staff Published:
unioncollege1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Union College made a major announcement of a $100 million expansion project to transform the science and engineering complex.

Union is calling this its most ambitious and largest investment in the school’s history. Once finished, the school hopes it will rank among the finest undergrad facilities in the country.

It’ll be paid for through a combination of fundraising, reserves and debt financing.

Once it’s finished, the facility will house state of the art laboratories, classrooms, learning spaces and research facilities.

The hope is with an open, visual facility, it will be a big draw for students.

“We think what that will do is magnetize the stem fields in ways that will draw students in. When prospective students walk through this building, they’ll see the excitement of the STEM fields but they’ll also see themselves doing STEM kinds of things,” Stephen Aniley, President of Union College, said.

The transformation is expected to take two years but it still needs to be approved by the Schenectady Planning Board.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s