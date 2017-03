GREENFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – Two horses are dead after high winds caused a tree to collapse.

This happened in Greenfield. It was just one part of the Capital Region hit hard by hard winds.

Washington, Schenectady, Schoharie, Montgomery, Fulton, and Albany Counties are all seeing power outages right now.

Saratoga County got it the worst. About 5,000 customers are in the dark and National Grid is saying some places won’t see power restored until Friday night.