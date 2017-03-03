South Glens Falls’ annual Marathon Dance to raise money for charity

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students in South Glens Falls will be moving and shaking non-stop for the next 24 hours.

The students are raising a lot of money for charity.

The South High Marathon Dance is an annual favorite that started back in 1978. There are costume contests, prizes, and more to raise money for local charities.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of State Trooper Timothy Pratt who was hit by a car and killed back in October.

Pratt was a South High graduate and helped provide security for the marathon dance for many years.

