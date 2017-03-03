Navy pilot builds roller coaster in backyard for 3-year-old son

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (CNN) – A Navy pilot just might be father of the year after he built a roller coaster in backyard for 3-year-old son.

Scott Brazelton likes a good project. He’s built fences and a barn but his most ambitious project yet is a backyard roller coaster for his 3-year-old son Wyatt.

“We went to Disneyland and he just loved this really simple coaster that they had there.”

Brazelton was planning to build a treehouse in the backyard but decided to build this complex coaster instead.

“We just decided to go for it. If it was a complete failure then that’s what it was. But it was a fun project and I mean what kids don’t like coasters right?”

This coaster wasn’t just about the challenge Brazelton built it to spend quality time with his son.

Brazelton’s a navy pilot and was deployed in the Persian Gulf when Wyatt was born.

“Being in the military we are gone a lot. It’s a great career, great opportunity but the time at home definitely counts and definitely matters. 27 so this was a way to bring us all together, do something constructive and spend time together doing something fun.”

Brazelton spent three months designing and building this coaster under the guidance of Paul Gregg, a retired Boeing engineer, who’s published books about building roller coasters.

“It looks complicated but it’s really just a bunch of PVC and 2x4s put together in a way that makes it work.”

For Brazelton, this coaster is a way for him to be a kid again too a way to amuse the entire family.

“Doesn’t get better than that for me. I love it, it’s great.”

The roller coaster does have a weight limit of 65 pounds.

Brazelton paid about $1,000 for the roller coaster and says he made sure his wife was okay with the project before he started building in the backyard.