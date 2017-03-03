Movie with Capital Region ties premieres in Albany

Related Coverage Local filmmaker headed to Sundance Film Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A movie with ties to the Capital Region was on display Friday night.

The premier of the film “As You Are” was held at the Spectrum Theater in Albany. The movie was shot in its entirety in the city, and director Miles Joris Peyrafitte was born and raised in Albany.

The 23-year old was in attendance on Friday and said he was thankful for the opportunity.

“We were incredibly lucky to make a movie our first year out of college and to bring it here now where we saw all of our favorite movies as kids is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“As You Are” was honored at the Sundance Film Festival last year and won the special jury prize.