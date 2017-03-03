Homeless Society issues code blue extreme weather alert for this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is issued a code blue extreme weather alert for this weekend.

An extreme weather alert is issued when the “real feel” temperature is expected to be 10 degrees or less, including wind chill.

According to HATAS, homeless persons should go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven at 26 South Pawn Street, or the Council of Churches Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street.

Homeless persons can also call the HATAS Homeless hotline at (518)-463-2124.

The public is advised to stay alert to persons on the street and assist if possible.