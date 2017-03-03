FBI joins new embezzlement investigation at Cabot Creamery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – The FBI is joining another investigation into alleged embezzlement at a popular Vermont cheesemaker.

Vermont State Police launched the investigation two weeks ago based on information provided by the Cabot Creamery. Authorities are tight-lipped on details, other than to confirm that both state and federal authorities are investigating.

Vermont State Police Capt. Dan Trudeau tells the Caledonian Record that detectives are still trying to gauge the extent of the alleged embezzlement.

This is the second embezzlement investigation at Cabot in two years. An employee at Cabot’s parent company, Agrimark, was accused of stealing $1 million by buying unnecessary equipment and then selling it and pocketing the money during an expansion project in Waitsfield.