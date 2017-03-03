Court records: City official charged in fatal Jay Street fire has criminal history

Related Coverage 2 men indicted in fatal Jay Street fire in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Schenectady County Jail, Schenectady Code Enforcement Officer Ken Tyree, who was charged in a fatal fire on Jay Street two years ago, is no longer there.

Tyree posted $40,000 bond and according to records, he was also convicted of a crime around 30 years ago.

On Thursday, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney stated that among felony charges related to the Jay Street Fire that killed four people, Tyree was also charged with two counts of forgery and one count of offering a false instrument.

According to Carney and an indictment, Tyree is accused of making misrepresentations about his background on his employment application with the city.

On Friday, NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen obtained information that, according to records, Tyree was convicted in 1986 of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

Records show Tyree was released in December of 1987.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the city to see if this previous conviction was what Tyree may have misrepresented on his employment application and to ask what his current employment status is but we did not get a response.