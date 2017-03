Hades is a 7-year-old neutered German Shepherd Husky mix. Hades came to the shelter as a stray with his friend Macho, who has been adopted.

He is a super sweet boy who loves attention from people. Hades is blind, but it doesn’t seem to affect his mood as he is a very happy boy!

He likes to go for walks and does well on a leash.

This handsome boy arrived at the shelter on 1/30/17.

Montgomery County SPCA 518-842-8050