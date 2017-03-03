3 NY ski resorts pledge to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced three New York-owned ski resorts will be powered completely by renewable energy by 2030.

Belleayre Ski Resort, Gore Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain made the pledge by joining the Climate Reality Project I AM PRO SNOW 100% committed campaign.

“As leaders in the ski industry, it is our responsibility to be stewards of the environment,” Mike Pratt, New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority interim president, said. “Over the past several years, each of ORDA’s managed ski resorts have taken steps towards becoming even more environmentally friendly and efficient.”

The governor’s office says the campaign helps meet Gov. Cuomo’s plan for building a cleaner and more affordable energy system across the state.