3 NY ski resorts pledge to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2030

Web Staff Published:
maple-ski-ridge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced three New York-owned ski resorts will be powered completely by renewable energy by 2030.

Belleayre Ski Resort, Gore Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain made the pledge by joining the Climate Reality Project I AM PRO SNOW 100% committed campaign.

“As leaders in the ski industry, it is our responsibility to be stewards of the environment,” Mike Pratt, New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority interim president, said. “Over the past several years, each of ORDA’s managed ski resorts have taken steps towards becoming even more environmentally friendly and efficient.”

The governor’s office says the campaign helps meet Gov. Cuomo’s plan for building a cleaner and more affordable energy system across the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s