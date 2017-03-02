US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to visit Albany Law School in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is visiting Albany Law School in April.

According to Albany Law School, she will meet privately with students, spend time with faculty, and address the law community on April 3.

“This will be a historic day for Albany Law School,” said Alicia Ouellette, Albany Law’s president and dean. “We are honored that our students, faculty, and community have the opportunity to meet Justice Sotomayor.”

Justice Sotomayor will receive the law school’s Kate Stoneman Award, presented annually by the law school to people in the legal profession who have demonstrated a commitment to seeking change and equal opportunities for women.

Albany Law School says on April 4, Justice Sotomayor will headline the University at Albany’s Speaker Series, discussing her autobiography, “My Beloved World,” which recounts her inspiring journey to the federal bench.