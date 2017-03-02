Three families displaced after fire breaks out on Central Avenue in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to a fully involved fire at a multi-unit dwelling in Colonie.

The fire was called in late Thursday night around 11:30 at 1366 Central Ave. The building is located near Goodwill at the intersection of Fuller Road.

60 firefighters in total battled heavy smoke and flames.

Everyone was able to make it out okay but three families are now without a home.

The strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to prevent the fire from jumping to nearby buildings.

“Obviously a windy night like tonight the wind was just blowing the fire right through the building on us. By the time we got the first handline ready the fire was already at the front door,” said Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator Michael Romano.

The fire brought down live power lines across Central Avenue.

Part of Central Avenue near Fuller Road was shut down for a few hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

