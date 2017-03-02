School 16 in Troy celebrating birthday of Dr. Seuss during “Read Across America Day”

Published: Updated:
read-across-america-day

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Today is National Education Association’s “Read across America Day”, so to show how fun reading can be, a local school has some special events planned for students and their parents.

School 16 will celebrate the life and career of Theodor Seuss Geisel aka “Dr. Seuss”. The RPI hockey team, Troy Police Officers, and a number of local elected officials will come over to read his books to the kids during a morning encouraging literacy and making reading fun.

The kids and their parents will also enjoy a breakfast of green eggs and ham. There will be a program with a Dr. Seuss theme including Dr. Seuss cartoons, book readings, and songs, and a 35-minute DEAR (drop everything and read) session to end the day.

There’s going to be a lot going on later this morning and it all starts around 930am.

