Schenectady County DA holding news conference on 2015 fatal Jay Street fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – We are expecting to learn new details about the deadly Jay Street fire in Schenectady that happened two years ago.

The Schenectady County District Attorney will hold a news conference Thursday about the deadly fire, which broke out March 6, 2015. Four people were killed and 60 others displaced.

The cause was ruled accidental but several lawsuits concerning the building’s safety are pending.

