Police investigating stranger incident at Shaker High School

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, March 1, a student reported a concern about an unidentified male who talked to her in the Shaker High School student parking lot upon her arrival.

Reportedly, this individual was walking around the student lot, said hello to her within close proximity and then got in her car and left.

The police were called and were outside during dismissal Wednesday and during arrival Thursday morning.

Currently, is it not known why the person was in the lot.

Police are investigating the incident and News10ABC will provide updates as soon as they are available.

